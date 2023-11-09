Santander UK appoints veteran of 18 years as CFO following surge in profit

Angel Santodomingo has worked in the financial services industry for almost 40 years (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

Santander UK has appointed a veteran of 18 years, Angel Santodomingo, as its new chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Duke Dayal, following a jump in profit for Spain’s biggest lender.

The bank announced in July that Dayal would leave its UK business after four years as CFO to “pursue new business opportunities”.

Subject to regulatory approval, Santodomingo will take over the position in December and also become executive director of Santander UK.

Santodomingo has worked in the financial services industry for nearly 40 years, including a decade as director general of Banesto before it was absorbed by Santander in 2012.

He joined Santander in 2005 and has been group head of strategy and chief of staff to executive chair Ana Botín since 2023.

He originally served as head of international developments and asset management before becoming CFO and investor relations officer for Santander Brazil in 2014.

Santodomingo said: “After 18 years working across different parts of the group, I am excited to be joining the UK business. I look forward to working closely with the board and the management team and helping to shape the future of the bank.”

Mike Regnier, chief executive of Santander UK, added that Santodomingo “brings with him a huge amount of valuable experience from the group, which will be of enormous benefit to us as we roll out our new group operating model”.

Santander’s net profit rose 20 per cent on the prior year in the third quarter, boosted by record-high interest rates.