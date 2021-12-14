Sally Rooney and Kazuo Ishiguro among the most sold books of 2021, Amazon reveals

Kazuo Ishiguro’s and Sally Rooney’s new novels feature among Amazon’s most sold books of 2021. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sally Rooney’s new novel ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’ and Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘Klara and the Sun’ feature among the 10 most sold books of 2021.

According to an analysis carried out by Amazon, Rooney and Ishiguro feature alongside 2020 award-winning books such as Delia Owen’s ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ as well as Matt Haig’s ‘The Midnight Library’, which continues to dominate the charts and is also at the top of the the most read list.

“With our own ‘Best Books of the Year’ list, we’re delighted to shine a light on debut novels such as The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot as well as new releases from literary giants like Kazuo Ishiguro and Haruki Murakami,” said Lisa de Meyer, Amazon’s UK books country manager.

Cooking and organising books dominated the non-fiction list, with Kay Featherstone’s ‘Pinch of Nom Quick & Easy: 100 Delicious, Slimming Recipes’ taking the top spot, followed by Stacey Solomon’s ‘Tap to Tidy: Organising, Crafting & Creating Happiness in a Messy World’.