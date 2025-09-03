Salford Red Devils handed HMRC lifeline by tax authorities

Super League side Salford Red Devils have had a winding-up petition issued by HMRC adjourned for a second time.

City AM exclusively revealed in May that the troubled rugby league club had been hit with a winding-up petition by tax authorities after it was reported that the club owed HMRC £500,000.

But the petition was successfully adjourned for the first time in June, and then again this month.

Salford Red Devils sit bottom of the Super League – which next year is set to expand from 12 to 14 teams – with just three wins from 24 matches. Their points difference is minus 844 with the side conceding over 1,000 points this season.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the courts for granting a further adjournment,” a club statement said.

Sticky Salford Red Devils

The club was taken over ahead of the 2025 season by Swiss businessman Dario Berta but the club’s chief executive Chris Irwin resigned shortly afterwards while the local council pulled out of plans that would have seen the rugby league team buy their stadium – the Salford Community Stadium – which they share with rugby union side Sale Sharks.

Added the Salford Red Devils statement: “This positive outcome is a vital step forward and allows Salford Red Devils to complete the remainder of our fixtures this season. It reflects the resilience of the club and the ongoing efforts taking place behind the scenes to secure its long-term future.

“We also want to acknowledge the continued support from everyone connected to the club. Your backing – whether in the stands, in the community, or beyond – remains an important part of what keeps Salford moving forward.”

The Salford Red Devils were forced in August to guarantee to Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham that they’d be able to conclude the 2025 season.

Their final three Super League matches see them travel to Huddersfield to play the Giants, while they host Wakefield Trinity and Catalan Dragons.