Saint can lead you on Path to gold in the Grand Annual

Trainer Gavin Cromwell has an excellent record with his runners at Cheltenham this season

IN THE last five years, we have seen winners of the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual (4.50pm) priced at 22/1, 28/1 and 66/1, which tells you all you need to know about the complexity of this puzzle.

The one for money in recent days has been Libberty Hunter for Evan Williams and Harry Cobden.

He won here on New Year’s Day and has been kept back for this since then, but my main fancy is SAINT ROI for that man Willie Mullins.

He won the County Hurdle here in 2020, was third in the 2022 Champion Hurdle and then third again in the Arkle Novices’ Chase last year.

He also landed a Grade One at Leopardstown last season, so we know he is a Graded horse running in a handicap.

The ground won’t be a problem and I wouldn’t worry too much about his efforts so far this season. This could well have been the plan all along.

He is well worth backing at 7/1 with bookmakers offering five places.

Gavin Cromwell has a remarkable 37 percent strike rate from his 19 runners at Cheltenham this season and saddles PATH D’OROUX and The King Of Prs here.

The former is yet to win over fences, but he was second to Hunters Yarn in January and ran a cracker to be second to Madara in a valuable handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Cromwell could also have run My Mate Mozzie in this, but decided to aim him at the Arkle and he may well have thought he had a strong enough hand anyway.

He has also reached for a first-time tongue tie and cheekpieces which could eke out some more improvement. Take the 10/1 with Star Sports.

POINTERS

Saint Roi e/w 4.50pm Cheltenham

Path D’Oroux e/w 4.50pm Cheltenham