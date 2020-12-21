Sainsbury’s warns of gaps on shelves if Dover chaos is not sorted

Sainsbury’s has warned that gaps will start to appear on shelves within days if transport ties are not quickly restored with mainland Europe.

The transport of freight across the English Channel has been disrupted after France suspended travel links with Britain yesterday to try to curb a new faster spreading strain of Covid-19.

The supermarket today said: “If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit – all of which are imported from the continent at this time of year.”

It urged the British and French governments to come to a mutually agreeable solution that prioritises the immediate passage of produce and any other food at the ports.

Speaking on Sky News this morning transport minister Grant Shapps tried to calm fears of food and medical shortages as a result of the border closure, claiming disruption between Dover and Calais was “not unusual”.

Shapps said he was in discussions with his French counterpart, and hoped the resolve the problem in the next two days.

Various European countries including Denmark, Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Baltic states have closed their doors to the UK amid fears the new strain of Covid-19 could spread across the continent.

Meanwhile the French national road haulage federation has said the Dover situation is “becoming catastrophic.”

A spokeswoman said: “[Drivers] are stuck in lorry parks with no toilets – it’s becoming a catastrophe. No driver wants to deliver to the UK now, so the UK is going to see its freight supply dry up.”