Sainsbury’s to axe 3,000 jobs and close all in-store cafes

Sainsbury’s is to cut thousands of jobs. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has confirmed plans to axe more than 3,000 roles as it prepares to close all its remaining in-store cafes.

The major overhaul will cut two per cent of its current workforce, which stands at 148,000.

The move will also make around 20 per cent of senior management roles at Sainsbury’s redundant.

The drive is part of the supermarket giant’s plans to focus on fewer, bigger roles and to simplify its head office and management teams.

The retailer also said it had decided to close its remaining 61 Sainsbury’s Cafes, subject to consultation.

Most Sainsbury’s shoppers do not use the cafes regularly, whereas in-store food halls and concessions have grown in popularity, it said.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, said the supermarket was facing a “particularly challenging cost environment” as it moves forward with its company strategy.

He said: “As we accelerate into year two and beyond of our strategy, we are facing into a particularly challenging cost environment which means we have had to make tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently to make our business more efficient and effective.

“The decisions we are announcing today are essential to ensure we continue to drive forward our momentum but have also meant some difficult choices impacting our dedicated colleagues in a number of parts of our business.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to support anyone impacted by today’s announcements.”

The news comes after Sainsbury’s, which also owns Argos and Habitat, revealed earlier this month that it enjoyed its “biggest ever Christmas”.

The retailer confirmed that its sales rose by 3.8 per cent in the six weeks to 4 January, while revenue at its Argos stores increased by 1.1 per cent.

Sainsbury’s currently has almost 600 supermarkets and more than 800 convenience stores.



