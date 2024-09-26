Safety device firm Halma maintains full year guidance

Health and safety product manufacturer Halma said it has made progress in “varied” and “changing” market conditions in a trading update ahead of its half year end on 30 September.

The Amersham-headquartered company has maintained its full year 2025 guidance given earlier this year of “good organic constant currency revenue growth” and an adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of around 21 per cent, in the middle of its target range.

In the first half of the year, Halma expects to deliver revenue growth, as its order book in the year to date is ahead of both revenue and the same period last year.

It added that its adjusted EBIT margin will be “modestly higher” than in the first half of the last year.

Halma also expects to deliver a “strong cash performance”, allowing it to make more investments both organically and in acquisitions.

The company made four acquisitions in the first half for a combined total of £85m and one disposal for about £7m.

In June, Halma turned a pre-tax profit of £340m in the 12 months ending 31 March 2024 – the 21st year in a row the firm has reported record results.

Examples of Halma’s products include gas sensors, medical devices and radar surveillance tech.

The London-listed stock has kicked up around 36 per cent in the past year and nearly 17 per cent year to date.