Sadiq Khan calls coronavirus rental protections 'inadequate'

Sadiq Khan has demanded for more support to be given to the capital’s renters during the coronavirus crisis in an escalation of tensions between the government and City Hall.

Boris Johnson rolled out protections for renters last week, including a three-month mortgage holiday for homeowners, increases to the housing allowance and measures to prevent landlords evicting tenants for the next three months.

Read more: Coronavirus: Closed pubs and restaurants face multi-million pound rent bill

However, the mayor of London said today in a letter to housing secretary Robert Jenrick that they “do not adequately protect the housing needs of all Londoners”.

It comes just a day after Khan became embroiled in a heated row with central government over the mayor’s management of Transport for London (TfL) over the past two weeks.

Khan called for increased amounts to be made available through the housing allowance system, stronger protections against evictions and ensure tenants do not pay rent if their landlord is utilising the three-month mortgage holiday.

“If the Government does not implement these changes, there is a risk the UK Government’s economic response to COVID-19 falls out of step with other countries,” he said.

Read more: Coronavirus lockdown: Sadiq Khan urges construction sites to close

“I support the new measures announced by the Prime Minister on Monday, but these further restrictions make it only more urgent that tenants and homeowners are provided with necessary protection to see them through this crisis.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government were contacted for comment.