Ryanair's O'Leary hammers Irish government over 'untold damage' to aviation

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has accused the Irish government of bringing “untold damage” on the aviation and tourism sector.

The budget airline’s chief executive also criticised transport minister Eamon Ryan for having no “plan, policy or commitment” on aviation, and said the government should announce an “immediate rescue plan” for the sectors.

Read more: Stop, go, stop: Easyjet and Jet2 bosses slam ministers over traffic light travel ‘guessing game’

The carrier recently reported a €815m loss, an annual record, as the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the worst crisis in aviation history.

Tomorrow the Irish government is set to confirm its plan to ease more Covid-19 restrictions in June and July Taoiseach Micheal Martin will announce details on the full reopening of the hospitality sector, international travel and sports and cultural events.

O’Leary called for Martin to restore the UK Common Travel Area on 1 June, describing it as “bizarre and untenable” that UK visitors arriving into the Republic have to undergo quarantine.

He also said that passengers travelling between Ireland and other EU member states should not be subject to hotel quarantine or coronavirus restrictions.

“This government has visited untold damage on Irish aviation and tourism,” O’Leary said in a statement.

“Ireland has a minister for transport who has no plan, no policy and no commitment to aviation. Ireland is an island on the periphery of Europe, yet our transport minister has sat on an Aviation Recovery Plan since July 2020, but taken no action at all.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

“Ryanair has no faith in [Minister] Ryan, who has shown himself to be ineffective and not up to the job, even while Irish airlines are closing bases here, and moving aircraft and jobs overseas to the UK and Europe.

“It is time for Micheal Martin’s government to introduce an emergency rescue plan for Irish aviation and tourism.

“Since our minister for transport is incapable or unwilling to act, Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar must now take charge and reopen Ireland from the UK from Tuesday and to and from the EU from July 1.”

A spokesperson for Ryan said he makes “no apologies for the public health measures approved by the cabinet to protect the Irish public during the pandemic.”

They added: “He also appreciates the frustration of those who work in the aviation and related sectors.

“As Ryanair is well aware, Ryan has been a firm advocate of a safe and planned return to international travel.

Read more: Airbus shares cruising as planemaker ups production targets

“Ryanair is also well aware that the government will take a decision tomorrow in this regard, and that the government has committed to the implementation of the EU Digital Covid Certificate and other measures to ease restrictions.

“In addition Ryanair has benefited from extensive supports from the Irish government to the aviation sector, which means the Irish taxpayer, throughout the pandemic.”