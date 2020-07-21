Ryanair set to close German bases after pilots reject pay deal

Budget carrier Ryanair will close its base at Frankfurt Hahn airport, it was revealed this afternoon, after failing to agree pay cuts with its German pilots.

Two further bases at Berlin Tegel and Dusseldorf airports are likely to also close at the end of the summer, the Irish airline said.

The closures come after a small majority of pilots voted down the pay deal, with an unspecified number of redundancies set to follow.

Ryanair said that the job cuts were necessary due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo the pilots, the airline said: “We must move on with alternative measures to deliver savings, which regrettably will mean base closures and dismissals”.

Last week it was reported that Ryanair’s subsidiary Lauda would close its base at Stuttgart airport after failing to agree similar cuts.

The budget airline will terminate the contracts of employees working there after almost all pilots rejected the new pay offer.

At the beginning of July UK pilots union Balpa announced that 96 per cent of Ryanair’s pilots in this country had voted to accept a 20 per cent pay cut.

The union said that it was the right thing to do to avoid up to 3,000 job cuts at the carrier, which has been hammered by the current crisis.

The deal will save 260 of the 330 pilots roles that were at risk, Balpa said.

Pilots agreed to the measures after chief executive Michael O’Leary said that the jobs would go unless all staff accepted such a pay cut.

