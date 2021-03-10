Ryanair launches vaccine passport-style 'travel wallet'

Ryanair has today launched a coronavirus “travel wallet” into which passengers can upload documents showing they have had a vaccination or negative test result.

Read more: Spain joins Greece in plans to welcome tourists from May

The Irish carrier is one of a number of organisations that has been developing an app of this sort in order to enable people to travel more freely when restrictions are lifted.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary revealed to MPs last week that the airline was building its own “travel wallet” due to fears over delays in getting an international solution approved.





The C-19 travel wallet is part of Ryanair’s existing app.

Although nations around the world are beginning to work on so-called “vaccine passports”, the EU for example has warned that it will be several months before they come into effect.

As a result, a number of countries, such as Cyprus and Greece, have begun to make their own plans for allowing tourists to return to their shores.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

“Since EU Governments won’t have a vaccine passport in place for this summer, Ryanair is mindful that additional Covid travel documents may be required by certain EU countries”, the airline said.

“Ryanair’s new C-19 Travel Wallet ensures passengers have all their Covid-19 travel documents saved and secure in one place to present at airports on their next getaway.”

The wallet is only available within the carrier’s existing app.

Read more: Ryanair to launch own vaccine passport tool over delay fears

Also today Serbian flag carrier Air Serbia said it would begin trialling aviation body IATA’s vaccine passport app.

The pass, which will combine passport information with test and vaccination certificates received from participating laboratories, is already being trialled on African carrier Rwandair.