Ryanair boss O’Leary expresses doubts over Boeing deliveries

Ryanair’s boss Michael O’Leary has voiced doubts over Boeing’s ability to deliver an order of 737 MAX aircraft.

“They are running late at the moment, there are problems with production in Seattle and we want to understand those problems,” O’Leary told journalists on Wednesday.

According to the chief executive, Ryanair has ordered 210 737 MAX and received 73 by June, with a further 21 due by the end of this year.

The 21 aircraft are part of an additional order of 51, which was due by the end of April.

The airline is set to meet with Boeing later this month to work out when it will get the 51 planes.

“At the moment I don’t trust what the Boeing team in Seattle are telling us because they keep letting us down,” the Ryanair boss added.

Commenting on the news, a Boeing spokesperson said: “We value our partnership with Ryanair and are committed to supporting them.”

Ryanair said last week that it would continue growing despite a looming recession in the UK as people will continue to travel.

“People in a recession will get much more price sensitive,” O’Leary told journalists on 30 August.

“We will see a much larger number of people trading down from British Airways and Easyjet.”

To monetise on Brits’ appetite for cheap travel, Ryanair announced on the same day it was adding 21 routes to its UK winter schedule.