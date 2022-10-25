Russian broadcaster suspends presenter over ‘burn and drown’ Ukrainian children remarks

Russian state broadcaster RT has suspended presenter Anton Krasovsky after he called to burn and drown Ukrainian children.

The presenter made his comments on TV causing anger on social media, and leading to an apology.

During a discussion with a fiction writer called Sergei Lukyanenko, he said “just drown those children, drown them”.

He also said children should be put in huts and burned.

According to the BBC, RT’s editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan branded the remarks “wild and disgusting”.

Russia has been accused of human rights abuses during its war in Ukraine, which it launched in February of this year.

In March Russia refocussed its war effort to the eastern part of Ukraine, with four regions being illegally annexed last month.

Earlier in October, the Kremlin launched a series of strikes against Kyiv using drones.

