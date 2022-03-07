Russia to open more civilian exit routes following two failed attempts

A view of damaged building following a shelling in Ukraine’s second-biggest city of Kharkiv

Russia is to open ‘humanitarian corridors’ this morning in several Ukrainian cities, according to state media reports.

It follows two similar moves over the weekend, as Russia outlined routes for civilians to escape the attack safely, which failed when Russian troops continued to shell the path, according the International Committee of the Red Cross and multiple local reports.

Russia’s military announced a ceasefire and opening of humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol from 10am Moscow time, Russia’s Interfax Agency (RIA) published this morning, which take Ukrainians into Russia or Belarus.

Donetsk People’s Republic militia spokesman Eduard Basurin told reporters: “With the purpose of ensuring a safe exit of civilians from the city of Mariupol via the humanitarian corridors announced earlier, a ceasefire has been declared since 10:00 am March 7, 2022.”

A Russian interagency humanitarian response group told RIA that Russian Armed Forces will be monitoring the evacuation process with recording devices, including with the use of ‘unmanned aerial vehicles’ such as drones.

“We warn that all attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the entire civilized world once again by blaming the Russian Federation for disrupting the humanitarian operation are useless and pointless this time around,” the group said.

“We demand that Ukraine strictly abide by all the conditions on setting up humanitarian corridors along the listed routes and ensure the orderly evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens.”

A number of high ranking officials, including prime minister Boris Johnson, have accused Russian president Vladminir Putin of war crimes, as the Kremlin-backed attack on neighbouring Ukraine has seen civilian areas including hospitals and schools indiscriminately targeted.