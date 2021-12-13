Russia invasion of Ukraine would have ‘significant consequences’, Johnson tells Putin

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – DECEMBER 9, 2021: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting of the Russian Presidential Council for Development of Civil Society and Human Rights via a video link. Mikhail Metzel/POOL/TASS (Photo by Mikhail MetzelTASS via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has today warned Russia President Vladimir Putin that there will be “significant consequences” if he moves to invade Ukraine.

The pair spoke this afternoon, with a Number 10 spokesperson saying that Johnson “expressed the United Kingdom’s deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border, and reiterated the importance of working through diplomatic channels to deescalate tensions and identify durable solutions”.

Read more Gas prices rise amid escalating Russia tensions and Nord Stream 2 uncertainty

It is estimated that close to 100,000 Russian troops have been built up along the Ukraine border, with US intelligence experts suggesting that Putin could launch an invasion at some point next year.

The EU, US and UK have all warned the Kremlin that they will face serious economic sanctions if they go through with an invasion.

Recalling the Johnson-Putin call today, a Number 10 spokesperson today said: “The Prime Minister emphasised the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and warned that any destabilising action would be a strategic mistake that would have significant consequences.

“He also recognised the importance of dialogue on international and regional security, and they agreed it is imperative that all sides respect the terms of the Minsk Protocol.

Read more Gas prices rise amid escalating Russia tensions and Nord Stream 2 uncertainty

“The leaders also welcomed progress on addressing climate change and protecting forests at COP26, noting that UK-Russia collaboration is critical to deliver on the pledges made in Glasgow.”