Russia claims it shot down a drone from Ukraine as war enters 18th month

The Kremlin

A Ukrainian drone has been shot down near Moscow, Russia’s defence ministry has said.

It is the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.

There were no injuries or damage, the ministry added.

It did not give details about where the drone was shot down on Friday morning, but said it took place in the Moscow Oblast, a region surrounding but not including the city itself.

The incident adds to concern about Moscow’s vulnerability to attack as the war with Ukraine enters its 18th month.

Two drones hit the Russian capital on Monday, with one of them falling in the city centre near the defence ministry’s headquarters along the Moscow River about two miles from the Kremlin.

The other drone hit an office building in southern Moscow, gutting several upper floors.

In another attack on July 4, the Russian military said four drones were downed by air defences on the outskirts of Moscow and the fifth was jammed by electronic warfare means and forced down.