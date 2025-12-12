Runware raises $50M to accelerate AI media generation

The market for AI tools that can process media efficiently is booming.

London-based startup Runware has raised $50m in a Series A round led by Dawn Capital, as companies rush to leverage potential productivity gains from AI-powered image, video, and audio tools.

Other investors included Speedinvest, Comcast Ventures, and existing backers like Insight Partners, a16z Speedrun, Zero Prime Ventures, and Begin Capital.

Founded in 2023 by Flaviu Radulescu and Ioana Hreninciuc, Runware helps businesses and developers generate AI content at massive scale.

Its platform has so far powered creations for 200,000 developers and 300 million users worldwide, including clients like Wix, Quora, ImagineArt, and Together.ai.

The AI bottleneck

The AI sector is facing a growing issue, where generating images, videos, or sound at scale has been slow, expensive, and often complicated.

Runware aims to solve this by combining its own high-speed AI hardware with software that makes it easier to run thousands of AI models from one place.

“The challenge for product teams today is making AI work for millions of users without breaking the bank,” claimed co-founder Hreninciuc.

“Our platform lets developers plug in any new AI tool in minutes, instead of spending weeks managing different providers or huge infrastructure costs.”

Runware’s founder Radulescu added that the company pledges to set up small AI data units, called inference PODs, in three weeks rather than the three years traditional data centres take.

A booming market

Analysts have estimated that it will grow from $26bn this year, to $68bn by 2028.

Investors are increasingly keen to back startups that can help companies scale quickly and cheaply.

Shamillah Bankiya, partner at Dawn Capital, said: “Runware delights developers, satisfies enterprise needs, and bends the cost curve in the customer’s favour. They have the right product at the right time.”

She said that Runware will use the new funding to expand its technology, deploy more AI hardware around the world, and hire more staff.

Its overall aim is to make its platform the go-to place for running any generative AI model at scale.