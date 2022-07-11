RUA Life Sciences announces revenue growth to £1.6m

Lockdown restrictions have kept a lid on business activity so far this year.

RUA Life Sciences announced revenue growth to £1.6m for the year ended 31 March 2022. Its revenue growth was £1.5m in 2021.

Two new board directors were appointed with major improvements in business processes.

RUA Life Sciences is the holding company of a group of medical device businesses.

RUA Life Sciences Chairman Bill Brown said, “A great deal of work has been undertaken within the business to continue the process of building RUA into a full-scale medical device manufacturer. Key appointments have been made in the Regulatory, Finance, Quality and R&D Engineering teams with all departments making good headway.”