RPC posts record revenues after sales surge 10 per cent year on year

City of London law firm RPC today posted record revenues of £149.4m across its global operations, after the firm’s sales jumped 10 per cent on the previous year.

The commercial law firm’s record results mark a 36 per cent increase in RPC’s revenues since the financial year 2020 – on the back of surging demand for legal services over the past two years due to the economic impacts of Covid-19.

RPC managing partner James Miller said the law firm’s growth “has come from investing in our people and investing in our infrastructure to better support out clients.”

He said the firm has continued to grow organically across all “strategic areas” including retail, insurance, technology & media, regulatory, and commercial & financial markets disputes.

Formed through a merger of two London law firms in 1971, RPC – which has offices in London, Bristol, Hong Kong, and Singapore – traces its origins back to the 19th century.

The law firm has come to be known as a litigation powerhouse in recent decades, due to its work on behalf of some of the UK’s largest national papers, including The Mirror, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

The firm is also particularly renowned for its insurance practice and its work in insurance disputes.

RPC’s strong performance and continued investment in people saw the firm promote ten new partners and make a further four lateral hires. The law firm is currently made up of 124 partners and employs 850 people.

Looking ahead, RPC chief Miller said the firm plans to continue investing in people in line with plans to further grow the firm.

“We have an exciting future ahead of us and are committed now more than ever to delivering against our ambitious growth plans for the coming years,” Miller said.

“We will continue to develop and invest in good people… with more growth and investment announcements to come shortly.”