Royal Mail awarded contract to deliver and collect Covid-19 home testing kits

Royal Mail has been awarded a new contract to deliver and collect coronavirus home testing kits seven days a week.

The move comes as ministers prepare to ramp up testing capacity in the coming week, part of Boris Johnson’s ‘Operation Moonshot’ that was announced several months ago.

Completed tests will be collected from 35,000 postboxes six days a week and from 15,000 locations on Sundays.

The contract will run alongside Royal Mail Group’s existing agreement to deliver test kits to and collect them from care homes, regional test centres and priority postboxes – a role it has carried out since April 2020.

The Telegraph reported the contract is worth multiple millions of pounds.

Royal Mail chief commercial officer Nick Landon said: “We could not be prouder to support the government’s fight against the pandemic. All of our posties know that when the country asks, we deliver.”

Royal Mail’s share price is up more than 2.5% today.