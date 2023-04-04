Royal London snaps up Aegon’s protection business, adding 400,000 customers to its books

Royal London, one of the UK’s largest life, pensions, and investment mutuals, has snapped up Aegon UK’s individual protection business.

The acquisition, which is subject to court approval, will see the transfer of 400,000 customers’ life insurance, critical illness and income protection to Royal London.

Barry O’Dwyer, group chief executive of Royal London said: “We are delighted to be welcoming over 400,000 new protection customers and their advisers. Combined with over 900,000 existing customers who already trust Royal London to protect their families against life shocks, this transaction strengthens our position in the UK protection market. Our reputation for outstanding customer service means that customers and advisers will be reassured that they are in safe hands.

“The advised nature of Aegon’s individual protection customer base makes it a perfect strategic fit. We are strong champions of the adviser community and of impartial advice, and we look forward to supporting advisers through this transaction, making sure there is no disruption to their businesses or to their clients.”

Customers’ policies are expected to transfer to Royal London in 2024, following the completion of a court-approved Part VII transfer. In the interim period, Aegon UK will reinsure the portfolio to Royal London.

There is no immediate change for customers or their advisers. All servicing and claims will continue to be processed in the usual way. Royal London and Aegon will provide updates to customers and financial advisers as the acquisition progresses.

Last year merger talks between Royal London and rival LV broke down amid fall out from a failed £530m takeover bid for LV= by US private equity giant Bain Capital.

