Ronaldo debut set to be must-see viewing on Wall Street

Analysts expect Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut this weekend to be must-see viewing for New York investors – with a strong showing potentially giving Manchester United’s share price a boost.

The football club’s share price rose sharply on the New York Stock Exchange when the return of the club legend was announced.



And with success on the field vital to maintaining the club’s powerful commercial reach, Ronaldo’s performance in his first game back in the red number seven shirt – against Newcastle this weekend – will give an indication of what’s to come.



The news of his move received over 17 tweets per second in the first hour after the announcement and early shirt sales broke all records with Ronaldo becoming the fastest selling player in 24 hours of a transfer announcement,” said Mike Owens, Global Sales Trader at Saxo Bank.



“Manchester United will hope to maximise this interest through their brand partnerships by signing more lucrative contracts in the near future.”



Ronaldo is believed to be on a salary north of £400,000 a week, and some believe the 36 year-old may be past his peak.



But Owens believes a good performance this weekend will bode well for the rest of the season – a performance that could leave both fans and investors cheering.



