Rolls-Royce’s one step closer to nuclear ambitions with SMR factory shortlist

Rolls-Royce has announced its final shortlist for its first factory to build its proposed nuclear pipeline of small modular reactors (SMRs).

The three sites include the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) in South Tyneside, Teesworks in Teesside and Gateway in Deeside.

The heavy pressure vessels factory will produce components for a fleet of SMRs designed and built here in the UK.

A decision on the location will be made early next year following final evaluations.

Negotiations for the new nuclear project will be initiated when Rolls-Royce SMR has entered formal deployment discussions with the Government.

Rolls-Royce SMR’s chief executive, Tom Samson, said: “This is part of the process to build the first of at least three factories that will manufacture components for a fleet of small modular reactors and will present an incredible opportunity for a region of the UK.

“Our power stations will be built in British factories situated in the north of England or Wales and will generate tens of thousands of long-term highly skilled jobs – accelerating regional economic growth.”

Henri Murison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said: “This is a huge vote of

confidence for the North from Rolls-Royce SMR. Once government negotiates a deal to underpin the

necessary private investment, we should be able to build a fleet of power stations across the UK,

using cutting edge, homegrown technology.”

Read more UK to buy out China General Nuclear’s share of Sizewell C nuclear plant

Mini-nuclear power plants key to UK strategy

SMRs are expected to be a key feature in the UK’s nuclear ambitions, with the Government targeting vast ramp up over the coming three decades.

The Government is pushing to increase nuclear power generation from 7GW to 24GW by 2050.

To achieve this, it has backed the Sizewell C nuclear project alongside the currently under-construction Hinkley Point C – which will collectively power 12m homes.

It is also supporting SMRs which could be built at dozens of locations across the UK – and has provided £210m in funding to back the first project.

Rolls-Royce is heading a consortium which wants to build about 30 SMRs across the UK, which would be put together in a factory, cutting costs and reducing the time it takes to build them.

Each mini-plant is expected to cost around £2bn, and will power around one million homes and Rolls-Royce has forecast the SMR business could create up to 40,000 jobs based on British and export demand.