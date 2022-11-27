Ineos in talks with Rolls-Royce to build mini nuclear reactor and power Scottish chemical refinery

Ineos is reportedly in talks with Rolls-Royce to build a mini nuclear reactor and power its Scottish chemical refinery. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Jointly owned by China’s PetroChina, the Grangemouth factory will need to reach net-zero by 2045 to comply with the Scottish government’s environmental targets, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

While Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has opposed the building of new nuclear power stations using current technology, the government has recently said it would consider new technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs).

Cheaper and quicker to build due to their easier assembly, SMRs are at the centre of Rolls-Royce’s strategy as the company wants to build 30 of them.

The manufacturer is waiting for both customers to rally behind the project as well as for the regulators’ green light on designs.

It is also expecting to have the first models ready to operate by 2030.

“Rolls-Royce SMR is talking to a number of industrial customers who see huge potential in using our UK developed technology to provide affordable, long-term, low carbon electricity, generated from a sustainable source,” a company spokesperson told the outlet.

“We do not comment publicly on any commercial discussions.”

City A.M. has approached Ineos for comment.