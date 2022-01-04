Rolls-Royce sells off Bergen Engines for €63m in bid to streamline business

A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company’s aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Rolls-Royce has cut a deal with engineering group Langley for its liquid fuel and gas engines business.

The aerospace giant is set to sell Bergen Engines for €63m, following a strategic review of the business, as Rolls-Royce looks to build a “more focussed group”.

The deal forms part of Rolls-Royce’s target of selling off £2bn worth of its businesses, which it announced last year.

Bergen’s 900 staff, as well as workshop and power plant design capability, will operate with UK-headquartered Langley as a stand-alone business.

“We believe that this agreement will provide Bergen Engines and its skilled workforce with a new owner able to take the business on the next step of its journey,” Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said.

It follows Johnson Matthey selling off its chemicals business, products from which were largely used in fuel combustion engines.

It marks another step away from engines that rely on the burning of fossil fuels, as the UK and the rest of the world try and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Langley CEO Anthony Langley said: “The acquisition of Bergen Engines is a strategic step in the development of our power solutions division, and I am looking forward to welcoming the 900 plus employees of Bergen Engines to our family of businesses.”