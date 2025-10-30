Roll-on the World Cup! Spain’s young guns sign deal with Old Spice

Old Spice has partnered with Spain's youthful national team

Not so long ago Old Spice was a punchline; a brand associated with a bygone era and reliant on an ageing – not to say, perishing – demographic.

More recently it has tried to shake off this stuffy image, leaning into sports such as the NFL. This week made perhaps its most intriguing move yet: sponsoring Spain’s national football team.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation has added a new official sponsor to the Spanish national football team,” it trumpeted.

“Old Spice, the iconic men’s grooming brand with over 80 years of history, will support the team on its journey to the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

“This agreement reaffirms the strength and appeal of Spanish football to top-tier global commercial partners.”

While the prospect of one the favourites to win next summer’s World Cup – and a team notably packed with exciting young talent – trotting out onto the field smelling like grandads may be amusing, the deal should not come as a big surprise, says marketing expert Neil Hopkins.

Old Spice owner Procter and Gamble has a long history in sport through its Olympic sponsorship, while fellow FMCG giant Unilever is a Fifa partner.

“This deal in particular is a great example of how brands are looking at ways to activate around next year’s World Cup,” Hopkins, chief strategy officer at M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment, told City AM.

“Unilever’s deal with Fifa means its Rexona and Axe/Lynx brands will take full advantage of the benefits of a formal association with the world’s biggest football event, including huge TV exposure and the use of World Cup logos and imagery in advertising and on the products themselves.

“As a P&G brand, Old Spice is blocked from competing at that level so a deal with one of the tournament favourites offers a way to mitigate the Unilever brands’ dominance.”

Post-Rubiales boost for Spain’s RFEF

The deal is a vote of confidence of sorts in the new leadership of the RFEF, Spain’s FA, which was dragged through the mud and back again by the Luis Rubiales scandal.

For its part, the RFEF has promised that Old Spice “will be present in different promotional actions alongside national team players, fan activations and special campaigns”.

So look out for wonderkids Lamine Yamal and Pedri splashing on the historically uncool water on a screen or billboard near you in the months leading up to next year’s tournament.

Or as Hopkins puts it: “With anticipation for the tournament building, for fans it’s evidently a case of roll-on the World Cup!”