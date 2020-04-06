Roku launches ad-funded UK streaming channel with classic British shows

Roku has today launched a new UK channel as the ad-funded streaming service ramps up its TV offering for British consumers.



The Roku Channel will offer users free access to more than 10,000 films, TV episodes and documentaries.



It will feature British favourites such as Homes under the Hammer, Kitchen Nightmares and Skins, as well as Hollywood hits including Les Miserables.



The service also offers a range of children’s programming including Bob the Builder, Teletubbies and Sam the Fireman.



The channel will be available through Roku TVs and streaming devices, as well as to consumers with a Now TV device or Sky Q Box.



Roku, which first launched in 2008 in partnership with Netflix, offers users access to a range of free and paid-for streaming services through its platform.

The firm has racked up almost 37m active accounts and pulls in annual revenue of $1.1bn (£894m), but remains relatively unknown outside its home market.



Consumers can access the Roku Channel without a subscription fee or login, with the service funded instead by advertising.



“With the Roku Channel we are making it easy for consumers to find great free entertainment and provide additional value to Roku users, Now TV device holders and Sky Q customers,” said Rob Holmes, vice president of programming at Roku.



“Ad-supported viewing is one of the fastest growing categories on our platform and we are excited to meet the consumer demand for free TV.”



Roku has signed deals with more than 40 production companies for its new channel, including Endemol Shine and All 3 Media. The firm is expected to secure further partnerships in the coming months.



It comes amid as media firms battle for prominence in an increasingly crowded streaming market following recent launches for Apple Plus and Disney Plus. Roku also faces direct competition from Amazon’s Fire TV.



Media analyst Paolo Pescatore warned that Roku could “struggle to be truly successful” in the face of tough competition.



“Ultimately, the arrival of more video streaming services further fragments the market for consumers,” he said. “There are too many video streaming services chasing too little dosh.”



Pescatore said the streaming firm would need to work with premium TV brands and secure partnerships with British retailers such as John Lewis.

