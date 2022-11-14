Roche shares dip as hope for long-awaited Alzheimer’s drug quickly fades

Shares in Swiss pharmaceutical giant dipped today after disappointing results from its late-stage Alzheimer’s drug.

The drug, known as Gantenerumab, was seen as a high-risk but high-reward drug, according to Sebastian Skeet, senior healthcare analyst at investment research firm Third Bridge.

However, the treatment failed to slow the progression of dementia across two ongoing trials.

Shares tumbled 3.5 per cent to 313.85 Swiss Franc per share today.

“Previous experts noted that if Gantenerumab trials were successful “Subcutaneous is going to win” due to the logistical burden of IV coupled with a very large potential patient population,” Skeet continued, adding that “it’s unlikely there’s much life left in this therapy”.

Investors are expected to turn to Japan’s Eisai, and North American firms Eli Lilly and Biogen, which tapped Sanofi’s former boss as its new CEO just days ago, now Roche as a key competitor has been knocked out of the race.

Credit Suisse analysts, who had previously seen a 20 per cent chance of the drug reaching $10bn (£8.4bn) in peak annual sales, called failure of the long-awaited trial as “unequivocal”.