Roblox: Hugely popular gaming platform surges in value

Roblox is headquartered in the US.

Gaming platform Roblox surged in value in the UK in 2024 as it extended its popularity among Gen Alpha.

The business, which is the most popular in the UK among young gamers aged eight to 12, is part of the wider US group founded by CEO David Baszucki and Erik Cassel.

Roblox has more monthly users than Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation combined.

In 2024 it averaged more than 80m players per day with around 40 per cent of them below the age of 13.

its operations include in the region of 40m user-generated games and experiences.

Now, new accounts filed with Companies House have revealed that Roblox UK’s shareholder funds jumped from £4.9m to £7m in 2024.

The firm’s current assets and jumped from £1.3m to £12.8m in the year.

Read more Gamers want games, not better consoles

The wider Roblox group posted a revenue of $3.6bn (£2.6bn) for 2024

According to the company’s annual economic impact report, Roblox contributed around £68m in gross value added to the UK in 2024.

Roblox introduces new parent controls

Speaking to BBC News in March this year, the chief executive of Roblox said parents who are worried about their children being on the site should not let them use it.

The site has been hit by claims of some youngsters being exposed to to explicit or harmful content through its games, alongside multiple reported allegations of bullying and grooming.

Dave Baszucki added that Roblox is vigilant in protecting its users and pointed out that “tens of millions” of people have “amazing experiences” on the site.

Two months later, it was announced that parents would be able to block their children from specific games and experiences on Roblox as part of new safety measures.

Parents were told they would also be able to block or report their children’s friends, and the platform will provide more information about which games young users are playing.