Robert Walters sees profit slump 80 per cent amid coronavirus

Recruitment group Robert Walters suffered an 80 per cent drop in pre-tax profit in the first half of the year after all of its operations regions were “significantly impacted” by the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures

Robert Walters’s profit before tax slumped 79 per cent to £4.3m in the six months ended 30 June, from £20.9m a year earlier.

Its revenue dropped 22 per cent to £496.4m from £634.5m compared to the same period in 2019.

Basic earnings per share slumped 82 per cent to 3.9p from 21.7p in the first half of last year.

More to follow.