Rishi Sunak to host major City figures at £10,000-a-table Tory fundraiser

It comes after a torrid month for Rishi Sunak in which he has seen his public popularity plummet.

Rishi Sunak will host City heavyweights at a £10,000-a-table Tory fundraiser next week as he tries to court new major donors for the party.

Investment banker and Conservative party treasurer Malik Karim has organised the event, which will see the chancellor as guest of honour.

Sky News reports that the event will be held at a swish central London location and costs £10,000 for a table of 10 people.

Sunak has been criticised for not doing enough to help families deal with rising bills, and broader inflation, despite announcing a cut to fuel duty and a cut to National Insurance.

He was then embroiled in a saga about his wife’s tax status, after it was revealed she had non-domiciled status and paid tax on her overseas earnings.

She has since changed this to ensure she pays tax on all earnings to the UK government.

All this was compounded when the Metropolitan Police last week gave Sunak a fine for breaking Covid rules by attending an office birthday party for Boris Johnson in 2020.