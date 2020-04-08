Rishi Sunak to hand £750m in assistance to UK's charities

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled a £750m package to assist the country’s frontline charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charities providing essential services and supporting vulnerable people will be eligible to receive direct funding from the government out of a £360m pool.

These will include hospices, St Johns Ambulance, victims charities, vulnerable children charities and citizens advice.

Read more: Coronavirus business loans pick up to £450m but doubts about scheme remain

More than a quarter of the overall funding, £200m, has been earmarked specifically for hospices.

A further £370m will be made available for smaller charities through a grant to the National Lottery Community Fund.

This pool of funding is for “those organisations at the heart of local communities which are making a big difference during the outbreak, including those delivering food, essential medicines and providing financial advice”.

The government will also match donations to the National Emergencies Trust as part of the BBC’s Big Night In fundraiser later this month, guaranteeing to pledge a minimum of £20m.

Sunak said: “Our charities are playing a crucial role in the national fight against coronavirus, supporting those who are most in need.

“It’s right we do everything we can to help the sector during this difficult time, which is why we have announced this unprecedented £750 million package of extra funding.

“This will ensure our key charities can continue to deliver the services that millions of people up and down the country rely on.”

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden added: “Our brilliant charities are already playing a crucial role in our national effort to fight coronavirus – backed up by an army of volunteers.

“We’re determined to support them and match the generosity being shown by the British people. This package will make sure those on the front line are able to reach people who need help most, support communities and take pressure off our NHS.”

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the measures did not go far enough.

“Labour has been calling on the government for some time to provide charities with additional financial support, and while this announcement is welcome it falls far short of filling the financial black hole many organisations are facing,” she said.

Read more: Matt Hancock denies claims of Rishi Sunak feud

“Ministers should continue to look at what additional measures can be made available.

“We must also see concerted action to guarantee this support can get to charities swiftly to prevent further damage being done.”