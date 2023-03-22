Rishi Sunak publishes tax return and reveals he paid £430k last year

IN FLIGHT – MARCH 12: Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with members of the media during a “huddle” onboard a plane bound for San Diego on March 12, 2023 in flight. President Biden will host British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego for an AUKUS meeting to discuss the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under a pact between the three nations. (Photo by Leon Neal – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak has published his tax returns and revealed he paid more than £430,000 in the UK last year.

The prime minister paid £227,350 in 2019/20; £393,217 in 2020/21; and £432,493 in 2021/22.

The prime minister’s documents, published on gov.uk, cover his time as prime minister and chancellor.

Sunak first pledged to reveal his tax information during the Conservative leadership contest last summer, before losing to Liz Truss.

After entering No10 once her government had collapsed, Sunak again vowed to make the details public.

His tax affairs first made headlines last spring when it was revealed his wife Akshata Murty had non-dom status and was not paying UK tax.

More to follow.