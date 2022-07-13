Rishi Sunak: I will run the economy like Margaret Thatcher if I am made PM

Rishi Sunak is the only Tory leadership candidate who hasn’t called for sweeping tax cuts. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he will run the economy like Margaret Thatcher if he gets into Number 10.

The former chancellor made his comments with a high-profile interview on Wednesday as he continues his bid to become prime minister, currently viewed as the frontrunner by many.

Speaking to the Telegraph, he drew comparisons to his upbringing and the UK’s first female Prime Minister, having grown up above his father’s shop.

He said if he gets in, he’d have a similar approach to Thatcher with the economy, saying “we will cut taxes and we will do it responsibly.”

He described his approach as “common sense Thatcherism.”

There were allegations of “dirty tricks” earlier in the week after Sunak’s shock resignation letter alongside ex health secretary Sajid Javid helped to bring down Boris Johnson.

Cultue secretary Nadine Dorries accused Sunak of disloyalty, saying his camp had given votes to Jeremy Hunt in a bid to try and fix the contest and get the former Chancellor in the door. She said it was a “stitch up” and “dark arts”.

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves accused Tory hopefuls of putting forward “unfunded fantasy economics” in the form of tax cuts.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg branded Sunak’s policies ‘socialist’ and refused to serve under him.

During Sunak’s interview with the Telegraph, he drew comparisons to his upbringing and Thatcher, saying it instilled her vision “to make sure that as a nation you have to earn what you spend.”

“She talked about the person at home with their family budget. She talked about that really powerfully. That resonated with me, because that’s how I was brought up.”