Rishi Sunak: Because of govt's pandemic response we are seeing proper bounce-back

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said this morning the action the Government took to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic meant the UK was seeing better than expected growth in the bounce-back.

The Chancellor told Sky News: “I think it is important to remember why we are in this position.

“A year ago we outlined our Plan for Jobs at a time when people feared the worst and because of the plan we put in place, which the independent forecaster yesterday described as remarkably successful, we’ve managed to ensure that economic growth is recovering, the economy is growing well, many more people are in work, unemployment is far lower than feared.

“And because of that, yesterday we had a Budget that will deliver a stronger economy for the British people.

“Stronger public services, investment in our future growth, backing businesses but also supporting working families by freezing fuel duty and cutting taxes on the lowest paid.

“We were able to do all of that because of the action we took last year.”