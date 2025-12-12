Ripple Secures Federal Approval to Establish National Trust Bank

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced that Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, received conditional approval for its application to establish Ripple National Trust Bank (RNTB), a federally supervised trust bank. This OCC approval comes after the passage of the GENIUS Act, which President Trump signed in July 2025 to establish clear rules of the road for U.S. stablecoins. Today’s announcement from the OCC reinforces Ripple’s leadership in building transparent, regulation-first financial solutions and its longstanding commitment to working with regulators and policymakers.

With a national trust bank managing RLUSD reserves, Ripple’s stablecoin business will be subject to oversight as a trust company at both the state and federal levels—through the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and the OCC, respectively. This dual layer of regulation sets a new bar for transparency and compliance in the stablecoin market, something no other issuers today can claim. As traditional finance continues to enter the market, they will look to leverage stablecoins with the highest regulatory rigor and compliance, offering the trust and reliability required for enterprise adoption.

“The conditional approval of our trust bank charter represents a massive step forward – setting the highest standard for stablecoin compliance with both federal and state oversight,” said Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. “While anti-innovation bank lobbyists may claim otherwise, we are ensuring RLUSD is the most transparent and responsibly managed stablecoin in the market today.”

With final approvals from the OCC, Ripple can provide even stronger protections for RLUSD holders while ensuring the highest levels of accountability and security. RNTB’s services will also extend the same regulatory rigor behind RLUSD into its broader payments and institutional services offerings. Utility is already driving adoption, as RLUSD has surpassed $1B market cap in less than a year, and is actively used in Ripple’s payments solutions and as collateral by prime brokers like Ripple Prime, underscoring real-world demand for regulated, trusted stablecoins.

Ripple Payments, built on more than a decade of enterprise experience, leverages digital assets and stablecoins for real-time settlement, efficient on/off-ramps, and global liquidity. Ripple’s payout network extends to over 90% of the global FX market, processing more than $95 billion to date.

About Ripple

Ripple is a financial technology company that offers crypto solutions for businesses. Ripple Payments uses blockchain to make cross-border payments faster, more transparent, and widely accessible. Ripple Custody offers customers a secure way to store and manage digital assets. Through Ripple Prime, the company offers a global, multi-asset prime brokerage for institutional customers. Ripple’s stablecoin (RLUSD) and the cryptocurrency, XRP, are leveraged across these solutions to make traditional finance more efficient and enable new ways to utilize digital assets.

