Rio Tinto exec to leave after just two months in expanded role

Barbara Levi, chief legal officer & external affairs at Rio Tinto, has accepted a group general counsel position at UBS and will leave the mining company by the end of October.

Levi joined Rio Tinto in January 2020 as group general counsel, and then in March 2021 her role was expanded to include legal officer & external affairs

Read more: Rio Tinto’s output falls on workforce shortages and wet weather

The mining company has started searching for her replacement.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said: “Barbara has made a significant contribution during her time with Rio Tinto and we will be saddened to see her leave. We offer her our very best wishes for the future.”