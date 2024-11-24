Rightwing MPs push general election petition as it passes one million signatures

Rightwing MPs were seen sharing the petition on social media today, calling on voters to sign it and share it in a challenge to Keir Starmer’s government.

A host of rightwing politicians have been pushing a petition online calling for a general election, which has now gathered over one million signatures.

The petition, started by Michael Westwood, calls for a general election, arguing that the Labour government have “gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election”.

At the time of reporting, the petition had gathered over 1.3 million signatures.

While Parliament will consider any petition that gets over 100,000 signatures for a debate, this isn’t guaranteed.

“Let’s make this the biggest petition ever in the UK – sign, share, and spread the word,” Richard Tice, deputy leader of Reform UK, wrote on X.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith also shared the petition on X.

“If this Labour government were a consumer product, after Rachel Reeves’ Budget tax rises (“we have no plans to increase tax”) people could return it under consumer mis-selling rules,” Griffith wrote on X today.

The government was contacted for comment.