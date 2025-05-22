Richard Thompson: England cricket chief re-elected until 2028

ECB chair Richard Thompson (left) has been elected for a second term

Richard Thompson will remain chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until 2028 after winning a second term.

He was initially appointed for a five-year term in 2022 but ECB members have since voted to reduce terms to three years, with chairs able to serve a maximum of two terms in the role.

“I’m honoured to be able to continue serving the game I care so passionately about,” Thompson said.

“Whether it’s growing participation and breaking down barriers or supporting our professional game and England teams, I’ll continue to work closely with our stakeholders to deliver a game that truly reflects and inspires our communities.

“I’m grateful to the board for their confidence and to everyone across the cricketing family for their continued support.”

Thompson has been centrally involved in the sale of stakes in teams in the Hundred, which achieved valuations that exceeded all expectations.

Earlier in the week, MCC chief executive Rob Lawson insisted a £144m deal between a consortium of US tech heavyweights and the owners of Lord’s Cricket Ground for a 49 per cent stake in London Spirit was just a “couple of weeks away from getting everything done”.

Who is Richard Thompson?

It comes after eight Hundred deals expected to involve a range of minority and majority stake sales to overseas investors missed their initial deadline.

It is understood that the majority of the eight deals – ranging from 49 per cent stake sales to 100 per cent – are now close to being finalised.

Speaking about the Hundred sale to City AM previously, Thompson conceded that this was a “reset moment”, adding: “The new investment model, the recapitalisation of the game, I think that will determine the future direction.”

Thompson had previously served as the chairman of the Surrey County Cricket Club, and is the founder of entertainment and sport talent management agency M&C Saatchi Merlin, where he remains chair.