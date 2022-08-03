Revolut will offer 22 new cryptocurrencies for UK customers

Revolut announced today it will offer 22 new cryptocurrencies to its UK customers, expanding the trading platform’s crypto offering to over 80 tokens.

The new crypto offerings include Metaverse token APE, DeFi tokens REQ, ETC, and other tokens like CLV, FORTH, AVAX.

Revolut previously increased the cryptocurrencies available on its app to 60 tokens from 10 in 2021.

“This is another big year of crypto, and we’ve given a big boost to our offering,” said Emil Urmanshin, Crypto General Manager at Revolut, with people getting “safe access to new tools and services being built in the crypto space.”

Revolut offers a range of financial products through its app, with crypto an increasingly popular feature. The number of UK customers buying cryptocurrencies grew by 6 per cent and the number of transactions by 20 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

The company also put out a warning to crypto investors reminding them of its risks.

“While Revolut believes in widening access to crypto, it may not be appropriate for everyone, so the company encourages its customers to research the various cryptocurrencies and the risks and opportunities before buying or selling,” the company said.