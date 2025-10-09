Revolut Trading UK CEO: The City of London still doesn’t reflect all the people it serves

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Yana Shkrebenkova, CEO of Revolut Wealth & Trading UK, takes us through her career in Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Yana Shkrebenkova

Yana Shkrebenkova Job title: CEO of Revolut Wealth & Trading UK

CEO of Revolut Wealth & Trading UK Previous roles: Strategy consultant, product manager, risk manager

Strategy consultant, product manager, risk manager Age: 32

32 Born: Russia

Russia Lives: London

London Studied: Finance & investments

Finance & investments Talents: The team says I’m great at convincing people to join and buy into impossible-sounding projects – and probably at keeping everyone moving when things get tough.

The team says I’m great at convincing people to join and buy into impossible-sounding projects – and probably at keeping everyone moving when things get tough. Motto: Stay curious, stay uncomfortable

Stay curious, stay uncomfortable Biggest perk of the job? Working with the brightest people at a pace of a rocketship

Working with the brightest people at a pace of a rocketship Coffee order: Decaf black americano

Decaf black americano Cocktail order: Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned Favourite book: Not so much books, you’ll mainly find me reading through regulations and analytics before bed!

What was your first job?

I worked through my high school and university years, and my first jobs were all over the place. I was a restaurant hostess for (a very tough) two days, then a recruiter, and even built a database for a funeral business at one point. Eventually I made my way into a finance department at a mining company.

What was your first role in finance?

My first job after graduation was a business analyst for one of the major investment banks based near Liverpool Street, turning endless risk management spreadsheets into an automated product.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in financial services?

I had the trajectory in mind, but my early career was more of a world tour than a straight line. After the bank I did consulting: one week I’d be in a boardroom debating regulation, the next knee-deep in data designing a trading platform. I’ve always loved building – the teams, systems and businesses, which drove me to my current role, where I get to do all of that under one roof, surrounded by brilliant people.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

I love the history of the City, but I also love my own history with it. It’s been both a workplace and a backdrop to so many chapters of my life that every corner holds a memory – from early-morning coffee runs (I knew every spot serving at 6:30am) to late-night project deadlines (and every place still serving food after midnight).

And one thing you would change?

The City works best when it reflects the people it serves, and there’s still a way to go.

What’s been your most memorable business lunch or dinner?

The first one that sprang to mind was my first business dinner in the City, which started in a fancy bar and somehow ended up in what was confidently described as “the best curry on Brick Lane”. That night made me realise my team and my job were going to be far more entertaining – and a lot less predictable – than I’d imagined.

And any business faux pas?

At this point I wouldn’t call it a faux pas – it’s more of a tradition. I have an uncanny tendency to spill coffee on my first day at any new job. I haven’t changed jobs that many times, but I’ve been remarkably consistent with that particular ritual.

What’s been your proudest moment?

These moments are usually linked to execution, when we set out to do something difficult and actually deliver it. I’m also always proud to see talented people grow, take ownership, build things and succeed!

And who do you look up to?

I tend to look up to different traits in different people rather than any individual. Drive, resilience, curiosity, creativity, integrity are all qualities I admire, and I try to build a bit of that balance within myself.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

Hard choices now, easy life later.

And the worst?

That you should always ‘stick to what you know’ or ‘focus on one thing’ in your career. Focus matters, but so does ambition and curiosity. The best people can execute on multiple fronts; it’s harder, but that’s exactly the point.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

100 per cent, I’m always optimistic! Even in the most challenging scenarios, there are usually opportunities. Most business problems can be solved one way or another, so there’s no point overthinking what might happen next – life’s too short and unpredictable for that.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Probably Leadenhall or Spitalfields Market. There’s always plenty of choice and something new to try.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Leadenhall market again, but The Grapes just outside always has a nice buzz on a Thursday night.

Where’s home during the week?

Near Paddington.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Somewhere in the countryside, on a padel court (or sleeping!)

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Tokyo! It’s been on my list for years and it feels like now is the right time to visit.