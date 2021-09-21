Revolut is taking on Robinhood with the launch of commission-free retail trading in US

Revolut, the UK’s most valuable fintech, is targeting the booming retail trading market with the launch of commission-free stock trading for US customers.

The $33bn fintech’s “Revolut Securities” arm has today been approved as a licensed broker-dealer in the the US, which will enable it to launch commission-free stock trading to its stateside customers in the next few months.

Revolut Securities customers will be able to invest commission-free in listed companies on Wall Street’s NYSE and NASDAQ, and in instruments such as Exchange Traded Funds.

“We are building a single app where people can manage all aspects of their finances, from banking and foreign exchange, to cryptocurrency and stock trading”, said Nik Storonsky, Founder & CEO of Revolut.

“We’re eager to break down common barriers to entry around stock trading such as account minimums and complex interfaces,” he added.

More to follow.