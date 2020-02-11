Revolut backer Lakestar leads $20m funding round London hotel startup Impala

London-based hotel software startup Impala has raised $20m (£15.49m) in a funding round led by Revolut investor Lakestar.



The Series B funding round, which comes four months after an $11m fundraise, will allow the startup to invest in developing tools to take bookings.



Impala, which was founded in 2016, works with companies such as tech firms that provide hotels with digital infrastructure such as thermostats, keycards or televisions. Customers currently include Phillips and Tripadvisor, and it is working with more than 300 hotels including Accor, Mercure and Hyatt-branded venues.



Impala co-founder and chief executive Ben Stephenson said: “Just like the trend towards open banking, the hospitality sector needs solutions that are smart, responsive and can ‘talk’ to the world outside – unlike the siloed, old-school operating systems they’re saddled with at the moment.



“Our technology hopes to become the standard that lets everyone communicate.”



He added: “You can imagine a world where you don’t just search for a room for two travellers in Paris, but a room in Paris, with a sofa, between the 12th and 14th floors.



“Impala can offer the incredibly granular experience that consumers currently expect, which is what will let us lead the next generation of travel startups.”



Investor Lakestar has previously backed Revolut, Airbnb, Spotify and Klarna, and was joined by Latitude Investors, which is known for investments in Zoopla, Monzo and Secret Escapes.



Impala’s existing investors include Kima Ventures, the fund established by billionaire French telecoms entrepreneur Xavier Niel and Stride VC.



Lakestar partner Christoph Schuh said: “Impala has the potential to become an important layer for the future of travel, a trillion-dollar industry.



“Impala has assembled an exceptional team with top talent from across the travel industry, and we’re delighted to support them on this next phase of their journey.”

