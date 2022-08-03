Revenues climb for Keywords Studio as it snaps up Mighty Games in market share push

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Video game giant Keywords Studio snapped up yet another rival this morning as the firm makes a grand push for market share.

The Irish company announced it had bought mobile games specialist Mighty Games, just weeks after swooping in for Age of Empires developer Forbidden Empires for a whopping $32.5m (£25.9m).

Keywords Studios also said it expects to report a revenue spike in its upcoming half-year report, climbing 34 per cent to €320m.

The company said adjusted profit before tax is expected to be approximately €54m, representing an increase of over 35 per cent from €39.7m.

Commenting on the upcoming results, which are set to drop next month, chief exec Bertrand Bodson said the firm “continue to benefit from a renewed focus on content creation post pandemic and the structural trends towards outsourcing”.

“Whilst we are mindful of a more uncertain macro-economic environment and some volatility in the scheduling of certain projects we continue to see strong demand for our services,” Bodson said.

The firm said the Mighty Games acquisition would allow Keywords to stay at the “forefront” of industry

Keywords’ shares climbed nearly nine per cent yesterday afternoon.