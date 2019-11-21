Revealed: These are buyers' top priorities when looking for their next home

UK house hunters consider a car parking space and a garden to be the top priorities when searching for a new home, according to new research.

“Garage” and “parking” were the first and third most searched terms online by potential property buyers.

Meanwhile, “garden” was the second most popular search term in the UK but the highest priority in the capital as Londoners hunt for some green space despite the premium prices.

London was also the only region of the UK where “Help to Buy” featured in the top 10 list of search terms, as young professionals attempt to get on the housing ladder in the capital.

Nationwide, “bungalow” came fourth as an ageing population seeks the practicality of living on one level, while in fifth place was “detached, according to research by Zoopla.

Zoopla consumer expert Laura Howard said: “Whilst terms such as ‘garage’, ‘parking’ and ‘driveway’ demonstrate that Britain still loves its cars there are unique differences that reflect the needs of local property markets.

“These include the prevalence of ‘Help to Buy’ in expensive London and a desire for secluded property to take advantage of Scotland’s beautiful scenery.

“The once unfashionable bungalow continues to make a comeback highlighting an ageing population that wants to enjoy the benefits that single-floor living provides.”

