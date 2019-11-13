London house prices suffer biggest annual drop in England

House prices in London have suffered the biggest drop compared to the rest of the country this year, according to the latest data.

The annual price fall in the capital was 0.4 per cent – compared to an annual price rise of one per cent in England – with an average house price of £474,601.

In September, London house prices slumped 0.1 per cent on the previous month.

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “London is still seeing the lowest annual growth in prices as the capital falls more into line with the rest of the country. While this is welcome for those trying to buy in the capital, let’s not get carried away as it is still difficult to afford property in London and the south-east.

“Lenders are doing their bit, keen to lend and offering ever-cheaper fixed rates but finding the necessary deposit is often the issue, which is why the Bank of Mum and Dad remains so prevalent.”

The Land Registry’s UK House Price Index data showed that the North West had the greatest annual price rise, up by 2.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the South East reported the greatest monthly price rise in September, up one per cent compared to the previous month.

The East Midlands suffered the greatest monthly drop, down 1.2 per cent on August.

More to follow