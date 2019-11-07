UK house prices: Growth slows in October

Annual UK house price growth slowed last month due to ongoing political and economic uncertainty.

House prices were up just 0.9 per cent in October – the lowest growth seen so far this year – as the new uncertainty of a general election and the impending Brexit deadline hit consumer confidence.

Analysts said activity in the housing market picked up over the summer, after the date for the UK to leave the European Union was pushed back to 31 October, but growth has since slowed as potential buyers hold off making purchases.

On a monthly basis, house prices fell by 0.1 per cent, while house prices grew 0.2 per cent between August and October compared to the previous quarter.

The average house price in the UK last month was £232,249, according to the latest Halifax House Price Index.

Halifax managing director Russell Galley said: “A number of underlying factors such as mortgage affordability and wage growth continue to support prices, however there is evidence of consumers erring on the side of caution.

“We remain unchanged from our view that activity levels and price growth will remain subdued while the UK navigates political and economic uncertainty.”

Mike Scott, chief property analyst and estate agent Yopa, added: “We expect a resumption of more normal levels of housing market activity once the Brexit outcome is more settled, which may then give a short-term boost to house prices, since the stock of houses for sale is quite low, and demand can react more quickly than supply once the uncertainty is lifted.

“However, affordability continues to be stretched, especially in the south and east of the country, and we do not expect any sustained above-inflation increase in house prices. But neither do we expect a house price crash, with a no-deal Brexit now looking unlikely and the economic fundamentals remaining strong.”



