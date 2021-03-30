Revealed: The London boroughs where houses sell fastest

The areas of the capital where property sells the fastest have been revealed, with outer London boroughs dominating the list.

Waltham Forest was the neighborhood where sellers can hope to offload their properties the quickest, with two-bed terrace houses the fastest to be taken off the market in just 35 days.

Read more: The key to the pandemic prime property market is simple: Don’t panic!

Barking and Dagenham, Bexley and Redbridge were the next fastest-moving London boroughs for house sales, with properties taking 39, 41 and 48 days to be snapped up by buyers.

It also took 48 days for houses in Havering to be sold, followed by 49 in Bromley, 51 in Sutton and 52 in Enfield.

Greenwich and Newham completed the top 10 boroughs for fast-moving house sales, where residential properties took 54 and 57 days to sell respectively.

Nationally, Wigan in North West England was the fastest-moving market in the UK, with properties spending just 26 days up for sale before being snapped up, due to its proximity to Manchester.

Greater Manchester area Salford was the second fastest selling area, at 27 days, followed by Redditch and Knowsley, on the outskirts of Birmingham and Liverpool respectively.

Gráinne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: “We have observed the time taken to sell a home changing in many areas during Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more: Government extends ban on commercial property evictions to dismay of landlords

“While the number of days it takes between listing a property to agreeing a sale in one of the traditionally fastest-moving moving markets such as Manchester, Liverpool or Sheffield has stayed the same, sellers in some adjacent areas may now see their properties selling just as quickly.

“Buyers will have to move fast but the speed at which this stage of the buying process is moving also means that those looking to take advantage of the Stamp Duty holiday extension will be giving themselves the best chance of doing so.“