Reve up into Topgear with Bermuda in the Jubilee

Flora Of Bermuda (pink and blue silks) came second to Inisherin in the Duke Of York Stakes.

THERE’S a real international flavour to the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3:40pm).

SATONO REVE flies the flag for Japan, Lazzat and TOPGEAR line up for France, while Storm Boy, now stabled with Aidan O’Brien, brings some strong Australian form to the table.

Of the home team, it’s great to have FLORA OF BERMUDA in there, as she was advised at 20/1 in this column a fortnight ago.

She ran Inisherin close when just going down in second on her reappearance at York and was subsequently snapped up for a big sum by Wathnan Racing, owners that have celebrated three winners in the first three days of this year’s meeting.

Now half her advised ante-post price, there’s still lots to like about her chances and she’s worth adding into any exotic bets with the World Pool in action.

The daughter of Dark Angel is one of three horses I’ll be putting into a Quinella (first two horses home in any order), alongside Satono Reve and Topgear.

Despite Japan’s dismal Royal Ascot record – no wins or placed horses from 10 runners – Satono Reve rocks up here with the strongest piece of global sprinting form in the book.

He got to within a couple of lengths of Hong Kong’s superstar speedster Ka Ying Rising last time out in April’s FWD Champions Sprint and will have been well-prepared for this by his internationally renowned trainer, Noriyuki Hori.

Britain’s, and particularly Ireland’s, sprinters aren’t much to write home about at the moment and Satono Reve could leave them all for dust.

Read more Dig up some Royal Ascot Gold with Big Mojo and Flora

While France’s main hope on ratings is Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Lazzat – joint top-rated on 118 alongside Satono Reve – compatriot Topgear is a much bigger price but has plenty going for him at this track and trip.

The son of Wootton Bassett has won his last three starts, all over seven furlongs, but is a Group-winning two-year-old over six as well.

It’s not all about speed over Ascot’s straight six and he could have the perfect blend of pace and stamina for a race like this.

Of the others, Inisherin has all the right credentials to run a big race, but he only beat Flora Of Bermuda a neck last time out, so I’d rather be with the filly at three times the price.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Satono Reve, Topgear, Flora Of Bermuda

(Quinella) 3.40pm Royal Ascot

Already Advised

Flora Of Bermuda e/w 20/1 3.40pm Royal Ascot