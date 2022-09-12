Retailers including Cadbury and Unilever will have to re-apply to use Royal Arms imagery under new King

Queen Elizabeth II stands alongside Fiona Dawson, President of Mars Chocolate UK (R) as Paul Milligan (L) puts Mars bars into a machine to cover them with chocolate in the pilot plant, part of the research and development, during a visit to Mars Chocolate UK in Slough on April 5, 2013. (Photo by Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Retailers including Cadbury and Selfridges will have to re-apply for permission to use the Royal Arms in association with their products.

More than 100 food and drink brands have had a Royal Warrant of Appointment, providing them with permission to use the imagery on their packaging.

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday last week, these warrants have become void.

Brands will have two years to stop using imagery of the Royal Arms or have to reapply for a warrant from King Charles III.

This impacts a range of household names, including Cadbury, Unilever and Britvic.

Within their applications for a new warrant, brands must be able to show evidence they supply “products or services on a regular and on-going basis to the Royal Households of grantor/s for not less than five years out of the past seven,” according to the Royal Warrant Holders Association.

Companies will also need to prove they have “an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan.”